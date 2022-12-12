Hydro has signed an agreement to acquire Hueck, a provider of aluminum window, door, and façade systems and extruded aluminum profiles. Hueck has 500 employees, two extrusion presses and an integrated cast house operation.
Hydro owns the Alumax Bath Enclosures plant in Magnolia, which makes doors for showers and baths.
The acquisition will strengthen Hydro’s presence in Germany and other European markets and create a solid platform for further growth of the combined businesses.
The transaction will have an enterprise value of about $63 million, with adjustments for net debt and normalized working capital as of closing.
“Hueck is well positioned in Germany to serve the European building systems and extrusions market, and will fit well into Hydro Extrusions. The acquisition will strengthen our ability to provide a quality service offering to European customers with an even broader product range,” says Executive Vice President of Hydro Extrusions, Paul Warton.
Hueck had a revenue of $181 million and a reported EBITDA of EUR $13.4 million in 2021. Its building systems business complements Hydro building systems’ brand WICONA, which is present across most European markets. The 12- and 8-inch extrusion presses are strong additions to Hydro’s extrusion portfolio in Europe and the cast house operation has an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes.
“Hydro Extrusions’ focus is on sustainability, local supply and a high service level. The acquisition will complement this along with having the best people, and a focus on their safety and the quality of the products they deliver. Together, we believe we can be the partner our customers need to reach their goals,” says Warton.
Germany is the largest segment of the European market for building systems and aluminum extrusions. With the acquisition, Hydro will have five extrusion facilities, three recycling facilities and a total of 2,000 employees in the country. This includes 200 technicians who are specialists in creating solutions for windows, doors, and facades for the building and construction industry.
Completion of the transaction is subject to approval from competition authorities in Germany and Austria and is expected by end of first quarter of 2023.