The South Arkansas defense industry may share in $15 billion worth of purchases requested by the Government of Poland.
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday approved the possible sale to Poland of an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) and related equipment.
Congress was officially notified of the State Department certification of the approval of the sale.
Poland has requested to buy phase two of a two-phase program for an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) enabled Patriot Configuration-3+ with modernized sensors and components. The purchase would include the following:
-- 48 Patriot M903 Launch Stations
-- Up to 644 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) 3 Missile Segment Enhanced (MSE) missiles
-- 48 Launcher Interface Network Kits (LINKs)
-- 12 Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensors (LTAMDS)
-- 12 Large Tactical Power Systems (LTPS) for the LTAMDS
Lockheed Martin performs the final assembly work on its PAC-3 missiles in Camden. Aerojet Rocketdyne in Camden provides rocket motors.
Also included is communications equipment; tools and test equipment; support equipment; generators; spare parts; repair parts; Global Positioning System PPS (SAASM) receivers; modification kits; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services for planning, execution, Systems Integration and Checkout (SICO), flight test activities, field office support and training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.
The State Department said the proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.
Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The principal contractors will be Raytheon Corporation, Andover, MA; Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, TX; and another original equipment manufacturer to be selected to develop and produce generator sets for the LTPS.