Murphy Oil Corporation has announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $287 million, or $1.87 net loss per diluted share.
Murphy Oil was formerly headquartered in El Dorado. Offices were moved to Houston last year.
Excluding total after-tax charges of $297 million, comprised primarily of $128 million of non-cash asset impairments on the non-operated Terra Nova asset, $121 million unrealized non-cash mark-to-market losses on crude oil derivative contracts and $29 million cost of early redemption of debt, adjusted net income was $10 million, or $0.06 net income per diluted share.
Highlights for the first quarter include:
-- Issued $550 million of 6.375 percent senior notes due 2028, and used proceeds and cash to redeem $576 million of senior notes due 2022.
-- Monetized the King’s Quay floating production system and fully repaid borrowings under the $1.6 billion senior unsecured credit facility.
-- Achieved total debt reduction of $233 million, or 8 percent, for the quarter from year-end 2020.
-- Produced 155 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, above the midpoint of guidance, with 88 thousand barrels of oil per day.
-- Acquired additional working interests in the non-operated Lucius field for $20 million, with expected payout in approximately one year.
-- Announced changes to the compensation program, including establishing a free cash flow metric and adding a greenhouse gas emissions reduction metric to the company’s Annual Incentive Plan.
Subsequent to the first quarter, commenced drilling:
-- The first well in the Khaleesi, Mormont, Samurai drilling program in the Gulf of Mexico, remaining on track for first oil in mid-2022.
-- The non-operated Silverback exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico, which will test a play-opening trend near existing Murphy-operated assets.
“Murphy is off to a great start for the year, completing strategic financial transactions that delivered our balance sheet and extended our maturity profile. I am especially proud of our operational accomplishments across all of our assets, with a significant beat on oil production despite the severe winter storm in February. We remain in full execution mode on all of our Gulf of Mexico projects. Further, I am proud to see our exploration opportunities progress, with wells starting now in the Gulf of Mexico and later this year in Brazil,” said Roger W. Jenkins, president and chief executive officer.
The company recorded a net loss, attributable to Murphy, of $287 million, or $1.87 net loss per diluted share, for the first quarter 2021. This includes a realized after-tax loss on crude oil derivative contracts of $48 million. Adjusted net income, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $10 million, or 6 cents net income per diluted share for the same period.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $255 million, or $18.65 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) sold. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $267 million, or $19.51 per BOE sold.
First quarter production averaged 155 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 57 percent oil and 63 percent liquids.
During the first quarter, Murphy issued $550 million of 6.375 percent senior notes due 2028. Proceeds, along with cash on hand, were used to redeem $259 million of senior notes due June 2022 and $317 million of senior notes due December 2022, totaling $576 million.
Overall, Murphy has reduced its total debt by $233 million, or 8 percent, from year-end 2020. Total debt of $2.756 billion consists of long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 7.7 years and a weighted average coupon of 6.3 percent.
Murphy had approximately $1.8 billion of liquidity, comprised of the $1.6 billion senior unsecured credit facility and approximately $231 million of cash and cash equivalents, at the end of the first quarter.
“As announced in March, we sold our 50 percent interest in the King’s Quay floating production system for $268 million in proceeds, which were used to fully repay borrowings on our credit facility. This transaction, in conjunction with our senior notes offering and redemption earlier in the month, allowed us to realize a meaningful debt reduction during the first quarter, completing the first step in our delivering goal and setting a path for further reductions later this year with current commodity prices,” said Jenkins.