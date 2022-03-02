In a unanimous vote last month, the Merced County, CA, Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Patriot Rail to establish a rail district at Castle Commerce Center.
The action will make the site a focal point for the movement of freight by rail and future economic development.
The rail district, located near the southeastern corner of Castle, will enhance the ability of agricultural producers, manufacturers and other enterprises from throughout the San Joaquin Valley to ship and receive products via the BNSF railroad mainline, which runs adjacent to the site. A rail spur from the BNSF currently connects to Castle, and Patriot Rail will soon develop additional infrastructure to facilitate enhanced rail freight service from the location.
Patriot Rail operates numerous short-distance rail lines across the nation, including the Louisiana & North West Railroad.
“Patriot Rail is pleased to advance and help drive Merced County’s vision of economic growth. We are committed to providing service and safety excellence as a premier rail solutions provider, and to partnering with Merced County customers to ensure exciting new competitive options for shipment by rail to build business and grow jobs,” said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail CEO.