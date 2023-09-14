Charles Looney, professor of cattle improvement for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, and his staff will conduct a pair of two-day workshops in cattle artificial insemination.
The workshops are scheduled for October 12-13 and November 9-10 at the Southwest Research and Extension Center in Hope.
Each workshop will cover basic reproductive anatomy and physiology, estrous synchronization and semen handling, as well as pregnancy determination methods and reproductive health. Participants will also receive training in artificial insemination on live cattle.
“Participants will have three sessions over the two-day course to practice on live cattle to learn the procedure entirely,” Looney said. “This workshop is one of the best opportunities to learn more about beef cattle reproduction.”
The courses will both be held at the Southwest Research and Extension Center, located at 362 Hwy. 174 N., Hope, Arkansas. The registration fee for each workshop is $450, which includes lunch. Payments must be made prior to the workshops. Registration fees are non-refundable and will not be accepted on-site. Fees are all due by October 9 for the October session and by November 6 for the November session.