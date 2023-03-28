Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of February with a positive EBITDA of $5,536.
Net revenue for the month was $2,291,231. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart said inpatient admissions were down to 66. She said clinic visits were down to 1,253. There were 116 surgeries. Emergency room visits were up to 795.
The hospital had a non-operating income of $94,645, including $73,346 in sales tax revenue. Year to date, the hospital has a negative EBITDA of $308,617.
Gross revenue is $28,269,578, with a net revenue of $11,320,544 after contractual allowances and charity care deductions of $78,041.
The net labor expense is $6,783,062. Non-operating income for the year is $436,555 including $338,142 in sales tax revenue.
Chief Administrative Officer Brett Kinman said the hospital will begin looking for a general surgeon following the resignation of Dr. Anselm Tintinu, who terminated his contract early.
Dr. Tyler Neal is still expected to begin on April 17 in the old surgery clinic.
Dr. John Alexander has moved back into his former clinic space.
The next meeting will be April 24.