Private landowners and others wanting to restore and protect critical wetlands and protect agricultural lands and grasslands through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) have until December 31 to apply for funding consideration during the 2022 enrollment period.
The deadline is for the Wetlands Reserve Easements and Agricultural Land Easements programs.
“For over 25 years, NRCS has worked with landowners in Arkansas to protect their wetlands and agricultural lands,” said Mike Sullivan, NRCS state conservationist in Arkansas. “Conservation easements are important tools for people who are trying to improve soil health, water and air quality and wildlife habitat on their land.”
ACEP provides assistance to landowners and eligible entities helping conserve, restore and protect wetlands and productive agricultural lands and grasslands. NRCS accepts ACEP applications year-round, but applications are ranked and funded by enrollment period. For this enrollment period a separate ranking pool for eligible Historically Underserved applications will be prioritized.
Through ACEP Wetland Reserve Easements, NRCS helps landowners and tribes restore, enhance and protect wetland ecosystems. NRCS and the landowner work together to develop a plan for the restoration and maintenance of the easement.
Wetland conservation easements are either permanent, for 30 years or the maximum extent allowed by state law. Tribal landowners have the added option of enrolling in 30-year non-easement restoration contracts. Eligible lands include:
-- Farmed or converted wetlands that can successfully be restored;
-- Croplands or grasslands subject to flooding; and
-- Riparian areas that link protected wetland areas.
During this signup period 10% of the 2022 Arkansas WRE funding allocation, approximately $1.4 million dollars, will be targeted for enrollment of eligible Historically Underserved (HU) applications. Applicants considered for this ranking pool must meet the definitions established as a Socially Disadvantaged or a Limited Resource producer.
Through ACEP Agricultural Land Easements (ALE), NRCS provides funds to eligible entities to purchase easements on private working lands. This program helps keep working lands working, especially in areas experiencing development pressure.
Eligible cooperating entities include state or local agencies, non-profits and tribes. Landowners continue to own their property but voluntarily enter into a legal agreement with a cooperating entity to purchase an easement. The cooperating entity applies for matching funds from NRCS for the purchase of an easement from the landowner, permanently protecting its agricultural use and conservation values. Landowners do not apply directly to NRCS for funding under ALE.
Easements are permanent. Eligible lands include privately owned cropland, rangeland, grassland, pastureland and forestlands.