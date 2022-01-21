Jan Redfearn, Hollensworth Street branch manager for Farmers Bank & Trust, will retire with nearly 26 years of service on January 26.
Redfearn began her career at the bank as a teller and was promoted four times over the years to her current title.
"My favorite part of my job was getting to know our customers and building a relationship with Mary Harsh and her family,” said Redfearn. “Her and her husband were Sunday school teachers of mine when I was young. I loved being able to wait on her at the bank.”
Jan married Al Redfearn in 2002 and they have four children. During her retirement, she said she is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren and plans to travel more.
Magnolia Market President Monty Harrington said, “Jan’s almost 26 years of service to the bank is quite an accomplishment. We’re proud for her and wish her a happy and healthy retirement.”
The public is invited to her retirement celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Magnolia Main Bank, located at 200 East Main Street.