South Arkansas Community College's Workforce Development Training Center will present forklift training, 8-Hour HAZWOPER training, Boot Camp, aerial lift training, and OSHA-30 training.
See the dates and links to sign-up below.
Forklift Training
January 30 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-jan-30
February 9 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-day-feb-9
March 6 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-march-6
Boot Camp (basic operator process) Training
January 17, 18 and 19 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/boot-camp-jan-17
February 21, 22 and 23 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/boot-camp-feb-21
March 7, 8 and 9 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/boot-camp-march-7
Aerial Lift Training
January 25 -https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-jan-25
January 26 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-jan-26
February 15 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-feb-15
February 16 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-feb-16
March 15 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-march-15
March 16 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-march-16
8-HR HAZWOPER Training
January 31- https://bookstore.southark.edu/hazwoper-training-jan-31
February 14 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/hazwoper-training-feb-14
March 14 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/hazwoper-training-mar-14
OSHA-30 Training
January 23 and 24 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/osha-30-training-jan-23
February 27 and 28 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/osha-30-training-feb-27
For information on any of the Workforce Division training classes, email EBurton@southark.edu or call 870-864-8451 ext. 451.