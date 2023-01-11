SouthArk

South Arkansas Community College's Workforce Development Training Center will present forklift training, 8-Hour HAZWOPER training, Boot Camp, aerial lift training, and OSHA-30 training.

See the dates and links to sign-up below.

Forklift Training

January 30 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-jan-30

February 9 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-day-feb-9

March 6 – https://bookstore.southark.edu/forklift-training-march-6

Boot Camp (basic operator process) Training

January 17, 18 and 19 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/boot-camp-jan-17

February 21, 22 and 23 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/boot-camp-feb-21

March 7, 8 and 9 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/boot-camp-march-7

Aerial Lift Training

January 25 -https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-jan-25

January 26 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-jan-26

February 15 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-feb-15

February 16 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-feb-16

March 15 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-march-15

March 16 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/aerial-lift-training-march-16

8-HR HAZWOPER Training

January 31- https://bookstore.southark.edu/hazwoper-training-jan-31

February 14 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/hazwoper-training-feb-14

March 14 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/hazwoper-training-mar-14

OSHA-30 Training

January 23 and 24 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/osha-30-training-jan-23

February 27 and 28 - https://bookstore.southark.edu/osha-30-training-feb-27

For information on any of the Workforce Division training classes, email EBurton@southark.edu or call 870-864-8451 ext. 451.

