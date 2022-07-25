Magnolia Blossom Florist celebrated Teleflora's Make Someone Smile Week, a nationwide event during which local flower shops donate arrangements to different people and businesses.
This year, Magnolia Blossom Florist picked the Columbia County Ambulance Service, the Magnolia Fire Department, the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, and small businesses including Maxie’s Barber Shop, Hair Expression and Southern Roots Salon.
The shop has donated almost 90 arrangements since joining the annual event.