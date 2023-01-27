Arkansas milk production during the October - December 2022 quarter was 10.0 million pounds, down 23 percent from the same period in 2021 but up 11 percent from the July - September quarter. The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 3,500 head, 1,000 head lower than the same period last year but unchanged from the previous quarter.
Milk production in the United States during the October - December quarter totaled 56.0 billion pounds, up 1 percent from the October - December quarter last year.
The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.41 million head, 4,000 head lower than the July - September quarter, but 27,000 head higher than the same period last year.