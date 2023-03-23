Ashley Bledsoe has been promoted to senior Call Center representative at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
"Our call center plays a vital role in the operation of our bank. They are the voice of Peoples Bank. With her experience and desire to help everyone, Ashley will excel in her new leadership role," said Fowler. "Congratulations, Ashley, on your promotion."
Bledsoe joined the Peoples Bank team four years ago as Customer Service specialist in the call center. In her new position she will help other call center representatives and assist with scheduling.
Bledsoe is a graduate of Magnolia High School and is married to Zach Bledsoe of El Dorado. The couple has one child, son Sawyer Bledsoe.