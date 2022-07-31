McDonald's Corporation announced last week results for the second quarter ended June 30.
The restaurant company has numerous locations in South Arkansas.
“The McDonald’s System continues to demonstrate strength and resiliency,” said McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski. “Our second quarter performance reflects outstanding execution against our Accelerating the Arches strategy. By focusing on our customers and crew, enabled by a rapidly growing digital capability, we delivered global comparable sales growth of nearly 10%. Nonetheless, the operating environment across the competitive landscape remains challenging. While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonald’s to weather this environment better than others.”
Second quarter financial performance
Global comparable sales increased 9.7%, reflecting positive comparable sales across all segments:
-- U.S. increased 3.7%
-- International Operated Markets segment increased 13.0%
-- International Developmental Licensed Markets segment increased 16.0%
Consolidated revenues decreased 3% (increased 3% in constant currencies).
Systemwide sales increased 4% (10% in constant currencies).
Consolidated operating income decreased 36% (30% in constant currencies). Results included $1.2 billion of charges related to the sale of the Company's business in Russia and a gain of $271 million related to the Company's sale of its Dynamic Yield business. Excluding these current year net charges and prior year net gains of $98 million, primarily related to the sale of McDonald's Japan stock, consolidated operating income was flat (increased 7% in constant currencies).
Diluted earnings per share was $1.60, a decrease of 46% (41% in constant currencies). Excluding the net charges described above of $0.90 per share and nonoperating expense of $0.05 per share related to the settlement of a tax audit in France, diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $2.55, an increase of 8% (14% in constant currencies), when also excluding prior year net pre-tax gains of $0.10 per share and income tax benefits of $0.48 per share.