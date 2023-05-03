The 76th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced its 2023 County Farm Families of the Year.
Chad and Jamie Daniel of 777 Farms in Magnolia will represent Columbia County. This is the first time Columbia County has been represented in the competition in several years.
Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:
To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;
To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and
To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management
Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.
Other South Arkansas nominees are:
The county Farm Families of the Year are:
Bradley – Brad and Melissa Harrod; Brad Harrod Farms; Hermitage
Calhoun – Joey Blann; JB Cattle; Hampton
Chicot –Mike Myers, Steven Myers and Eric Myers; Myers Farms; Eudora
Clark – Robert and Kristy Benight; 3B Farms; Okolona
Cleveland – Jason and Debbie Young; Warren
Dallas – Troy and Amberlee Ray; Ray 5 Farm; Carthage
Drew – Stephen and Dustin Day; Stephen and Dustin Day Farms; McGehee
Hempstead – Mark and Judy Anderson; AA Farms; Hope
Howard – Mark and Sarah Myers; Nashville
Lafayette – Reid and Abby Hays; Hays Farms; Bradley
Little River – Tyler Davis family; Tyler Davis Family Farm; Ashdown
Nevada – Brandon and Megan Tullis family; Prescott
Ouachita – Jimmy and Kathy Starr; Ouachita Valley Angus; Camden
Sevier – Steven Wagner; De Queen
Union – Casey Wooten and Cindy Wooten; Strong
Winners are announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, who then represent Arkansas at the Southeastern Expo Farmer of the Year event in Georgia. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.