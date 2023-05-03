Farm Family

The 76th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has announced its 2023 County Farm Families of the Year.

Chad and Jamie Daniel of 777 Farms in Magnolia will represent Columbia County. This is the first time Columbia County has been represented in the competition in several years.

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program has helped to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. The objectives of the Farm Family of the Year program are:

To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community;

To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state; and

To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management

Selection criteria for the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year includes efficiency of production, conservation of energy and resources, leadership in agricultural and community affairs, home and farm improvement, and home and farm management.

Other South Arkansas nominees are:

The county Farm Families of the Year are:

Bradley – Brad and Melissa Harrod; Brad Harrod Farms; Hermitage

Calhoun – Joey Blann; JB Cattle; Hampton

Chicot –Mike Myers, Steven Myers and Eric Myers; Myers Farms; Eudora

Clark – Robert and Kristy Benight; 3B Farms; Okolona

Cleveland – Jason and Debbie Young; Warren

Dallas – Troy and Amberlee Ray; Ray 5 Farm; Carthage

Drew – Stephen and Dustin Day; Stephen and Dustin Day Farms; McGehee

Hempstead – Mark and Judy Anderson; AA Farms; Hope

Howard – Mark and Sarah Myers; Nashville

Lafayette – Reid and Abby Hays; Hays Farms; Bradley

Little River – Tyler Davis family; Tyler Davis Family Farm; Ashdown

Nevada – Brandon and Megan Tullis family; Prescott

Ouachita – Jimmy and Kathy Starr; Ouachita Valley Angus; Camden

Sevier – Steven Wagner; De Queen

Union – Casey Wooten and Cindy Wooten; Strong

Winners are announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, who then represent Arkansas at the Southeastern Expo Farmer of the Year event in Georgia. Arkansas has had two Southeast Farmer of the Year winners, Brian and Nan Kirksey of Clark County in 2008 and Wildy Family Farms of Mississippi County in 2016.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you