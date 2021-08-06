Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Delek operates a refinery in El Dorado and an oil collection system in Union and Columbia counties among its assets.
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
-- Reported second quarter net loss of $(81.1) million or $(1.10) per share and adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million
-- Seasonal increase in second quarter retail contribution margin following a record first quarter performance
-- Resuming growth campaign in retail with two "New-to-Industry" locations in planning phase
-- Logistics performance rebounded sequentially given the absence of winter weather and maintenance in 1Q
-- Received full $156 million federal tax refund in the third quarter
-- Actively pursuing "small refinery exemptions" (SRE's) and insurance claims from fire/freeze events
-- Maintained strong balance sheet with $833 million of cash as of June 30, 2021
Delek US reported a second quarter 2021 net loss of $(81.1) million, or $(1.10) per share, versus net income of $87.7 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported an Adjusted net loss of $(65.2) million, or $(88 cents) per share, for the second quarter 2021. This compares to adjusted net loss of $(121.7) million, or $(1.66) per share, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $2 million for the second quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $(99.6) million in the prior year.
Adjusted quarterly results include approximately $25.3 million (after-tax), or 34 cents per share per share, of tailwinds which is comprised of the following: a net favorable estimated "other inventory impact" of $51.5 million (pre-tax) as outlined on page 14, as well as other net inventory hedging gains in the amount of $1.8 million (pre-tax) and outlined by segment in the table on page 10, partially offset by a charge of approximately $(12.3) million (pre-tax) related to a RINs inventory true-up adjustment at the El Dorado Refinery, and a charge of approximately $(8.3) million (pre-tax) relating to the accrual of an unrecoverable crude wholesale contract fee. Separate from items outlined above, multiple factors impacted operations during the quarter, including residual effects of the first quarter freeze and fire, as well as the Colonial pipeline shutdown.
The company said it cannot know what its EBITDA would have been, these events caused Delek to experience operational disruptions and incur incremental costs related to property damages that significantly affected results. The incremental expenses, combined with second quarter-related business interruption insurance claims prepared to-date, totaled roughly $40-$45 million. The company is working with insurance carriers on both its property damage and business interruption claims, and recoveries will be recognized in the coming quarters.
Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US, stated, "Results were negatively affected by a host of factors including turnaround activity, lingering winter weather and fire impacts, third-party pipeline outages and elevated RIN prices. We are working with our insurance carriers to offset financial impacts relating to the freeze and fire at El Dorado and we are actively pursuing small refinery exemptions.
“Separately, we received the full $156 million federal tax refund in the third quarter. The combination of the tax refund, insurance proceeds and possibility for small refinery exemptions have the potential to generate significant cash for our company in the near-term."
Yemin said, "Our retail business continues delivering strong results and we are pleased to resume our growth campaign in this segment with two New-to-Industry "NTI" stores in the planning phase. We expect to break ground on these stores at the beginning of the year with operations anticipated around mid-year 2022. We expect these stores to validate our NTI concept, which has proven successful to-date. Delek Logistics (DKL) successfully raised $400 million of debt through a senior notes offering, creating balance sheet flexibility and extending our debt maturities. Distribution growth at DKL remains on-track for a 5% increase year-over-year. We remain confident in the outlook for our business as global economic growth accelerates."
REFINING SEGMENT
Refining contribution margin decreased to $(19.9) million in the second quarter 2021 from $59.7 million in the second quarter 2020, while adjusted refining contribution margin was $(5.0) million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $(126.6) million in the second quarter 2020. The current period Adjusted refining contribution margin reflects $47.9 million of favorable other inventory impact and $2.3 million additional inventory hedging losses. Other inventory impacts, excluding lower of cost or market/net realizable value ("LCM"), are outlined by refinery in the tables on page 14. Additionally, the aforementioned RINs inventory true-up adjustment at the El Dorado Refinery had a negative effect on the facilities margin in the quarter.
On a year-over-year basis, results increased primarily due to higher crack spreads as higher vaccination rates and a global economic recovery led to an increase in demand. During the second quarter 2021, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were up an average of approximately 150.7% from prior-year levels. However, the refineries ability to capture the full crack spread increase was negatively impacted by higher RIN costs.
LOGISTICS SEGMENT
The logistics segment contribution margin in the second quarter 2021 was $64.2 million compared to $61.4 million in the second quarter 2020. Higher refinery utilization and increased demand resulted in improved year-over-year performance in our assets. Additionally, contributions from the drop-down of the trucking assets (dropped on May 1, 2020) led to improved results on a year-over-year basis.
RETAIL SEGMENT
For the second quarter 2021, contribution margin was $21.9 million compared to $24.3 million in the prior-year period for the retail segment. Merchandise sales were approximately $84.5 million with an average retail margin of 32.7% in the second quarter 2021, compared to merchandise sales of approximately $89.4 million with an average retail margin of 30.8% in the prior-year period. Approximately 43.0 million retail fuel gallons were sold at an average margin of $0.39 per gallon in the second quarter 2021 compared to 42.4 million retail fuel gallons sold at an average margin of $0.45 per gallon in the second quarter 2020. In the second quarter 2021, the average merchandise store count was 252 compared to 253 in the prior-year period. On a same-store-sales basis in the second quarter 2021, merchandise sales decreased (5.4)% and fuel gallons sold increased 1.3% compared to the prior-year period.