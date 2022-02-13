Arkansas catfish producers had 9.59 million foodsize fish on January 1, 2022, down 6 percent from a year ago.
The number of large foodsize inventory on hand totaled 260,000 fish, down 10 percent from January 1, 2021.
Medium foodsize inventory, at 3.56 million fish, was down 16 percent from last year; while, small foodsize inventory at 5.77 million fish, was up 2 percent from January 1, 2021.
Arkansas catfish growers had foodsize fish sales of $19.5 million during 2021, up 17 percent from a year ago.