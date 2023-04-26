CN, Union Pacific Railroad and GMXT railroads announced this week the creation of Falcon Premium intermodal service, a Mexico-U.S.-Canada service with a seamless rail connection in Chicago.
It will directly connect all CN origin points within Canada and Detroit to GMXT terminals in Mexico: Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and Silao, Guanajuato. This service will directly benefit intermodal customers shipping automotive parts, food, FAK (freight all kinds), home appliances, and temperature-controlled products.
The partnership said Falcon Premium service will be the fastest, most reliable intermodal rail service between Canada and Mexico by combining the unique benefits of each partner. The seamless service will leverage GMXT’s transit times between Silao, Guanajuato, and Eagle Pass, Texas; Union Pacific’s superior route from Texas to Chicago and CN’s best-in-class service connecting Chicago to all points in Canada through the unique EJ&E Chicago bypass.
The UP routes pass through South Arkansas.
This service allows the maximization of lading weights between Mexico/Canada for greater efficiency for customers. Falcon Premium intermodal service will also contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions through reduced rail miles and significant truck-to-rail conversion.