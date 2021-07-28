Peoples Bank was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas by Arkansas Business magazine and Best Companies Group.
"We knew we had something special happening here with our team, our culture and our board, but it's nice to know that others agree. We're excited and honored to be one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Arkansas,” said Mary Fowler, Peoples Bank CEO.
The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Arkansas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 50 companies. Peoples Bank has been named one of this year's Best Places to Work in Arkansas.
Peoples Bank will celebrate being named one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas with the community on Friday, September 10. Plans include free hot dogs, a Treasure Hunt, music, prizes, and more.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Arkansas, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.
All winners will be celebrated, and category winners and the Benchmark Award winner will be revealed on September 29 at an event held at the DoubleTree Hotel Little Rock. They will also be published in a special supplement of Arkansas Business on October 4.
