All branches of Farmers Bank & Trust will be closed Saturday for technical upgrades.
Automated teller machine service will be available. MyFarmers iTeller ITM service will not be available.
Farmers Bank customers should be aware that their account balances and transactions from the weekend will update by the end of the day on Monday, August 8.
CLICK HERE to view extended Customer Contact Center hours for the weekend and other updates.
On Monday, the Farmers Bank & Trust website will be upgraded with a different look and a new name -- MyFarmers Online Banking.