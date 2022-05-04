A request for a change of manager permit for a Magnolia retailer was approved at the April 20 meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
The agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to postings on the ABC website April 25, JPMag Ventures, LLC, doing business as JavaPrimo Coffee House, Cafe and More at 121 S. Jefferson St. in Magnolia, was approved for a restaurant mixed drink-change of manager permit.
Applicant was Decotta Lamon.
In other business, Antigua's Grill at 2051 N. Jackson St. in Magnolia was
cited for two counts of "outlet failed to maintain records" in the restaurant mixed drink-maximum category. Angela Sanchez was listed as permittee.
According to the ABC website, the business was fined $100 and placed on probation for 60 days. Fines are due May 10 or the permit will be suspended.