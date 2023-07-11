Veterans may apply for PACT Act benefits during this month’s virtual clinic with the Little Rock VA Regional Office.
There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, but there is urgency. If veterans or their survivors apply for their PACT Act-related benefits by August 9, 2023, their benefits may be backdated to August 10, 2022.
To reserve a time slot for the virtual clinic, veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 by July 26.
The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their military service.
“We want veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act benefits right now – or reapply if you've been denied before,” said Little Rock VA Regional Office Executive Director Sammie Quillin. “If you apply for PACT Act-related benefits by August 9, 2023, your benefits may be backdated to August 10, 2022 – so get your claims in as soon as possible.”
“Some veterans are worried that applying for PACT Act benefits will impact their current benefits – but the truth is this: if you file a claim, you are 32 times more likely to see your benefits increase or stay the same than decrease. So don’t worry and don’t wait – apply today," said Quillin. "There are people out there who will try to convince you that you need to pay someone or use a lawyer to apply for VA benefits – but that’s not true. Applying for PACT Act benefits is free, it’s easy, and you can do it by working directly with VA or a Veteran Service Organization."
During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, staff members of the Little Rock VA Regional Office will answer questions about PACT Act benefits, existing VA benefits claims, and assist with filing new claims.