Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30.
Delek operates an oil refinery in El Dorado and an oil collection system in Columbia and Union counties.
Third quarter highlights:
-- Reported third quarter net income of $7.4 million or 10 cents per share
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $135.8 million despite unfavorable inventory headwinds of $225.1 million
-- Second consecutive quarter of strong operational performance with record 99% crude utilization
-- 4Q22 capital allocation guidance: buybacks $75 to $100 million, debt reduction $100 to $150 million, 1 cent per share dividend hike
-- Progressing sum of parts valuation unlock; Hired head of Corporate Development and formally retained bankers
-- Evaluating opportunities to reduce cost structure and improve efficiency of the portfolio
The company reported adjusted net income of $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, for the third quarter 2022. This compares to adjusted net income of $3.6 million, or 5 cents per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") was $135.8 million for the third quarter compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $101.9 million in the same period in 2021. Third quarter 2022 results include $225.1 million of unfavorable inventory valuation impacts.
Avigal Soreq, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US, said, "We reported another quarter of strong operational performance with 99% crude utilization driven by solid execution and favorable macro trends. Our four key priorities are 1) maintaining safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible operations, 2) rewarding our shareholders with a competitive long-term capital allocation framework, 3) unlocking the 'sum of the parts' value, and 4) improving the efficiency of our cost structure. Our opportunities are significant, and our team is aligned. Together, we look forward to implementing our strategic initiatives and delivering value for our shareholders."
"During the third quarter, several actions were taken to further our key strategic priorities. We took initial steps to launch the sum of the parts evaluation process by hiring a head of Corporate Development and engaging bankers to advise on potential strategic options. Separately, we are exploring opportunities to improve our cost structure, in an effort to enhance the competitiveness of the portfolio. We will provide an update once our analysis is completed."
During the third quarter 2022, Delek US repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of Delek US common stock for approximately $40 million, with an average price of $27.86 per share. The Company expects additional repurchases of approximately $75 to $100 million of Delek US common stock during the fourth quarter 2022. Additionally, during the fourth quarter 2022, the Company expects to retire approximately $100 to $150 million of debt. Finally, the Board of Directors has approved a $0.01 per share increase in the regular dividend bringing the quarterly dividend to $0.21 per share that will be paid on December 2, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.
Refining contribution margin increased to $106 million in the third quarter 2022 from $82.1 million in the third quarter 2021, while Adjusted segment contribution margin was $100.8 million in the third quarter 2022 compared to $82.5 million in the same quarter last year. On a year-over-year basis, the refining segment results were negatively impacted by $225.1 million of inventory valuation impacts in the third quarter 2022, compared to a $2.7 million unfavorable impact in the third quarter 2021.
During the third quarter 2022, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were up an average of approximately 79.3% from prior-year levels. However, the ongoing burden of the Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS") program continues to negatively impact our small refineries' ability to fully capture the crack spread.
The logistics segment contribution margin in the third quarter 2022 was $90.5 million compared to $66.9 million in the third quarter 2021, while Adjusted segment contribution margin was $90.5 million compared to $67.0 million in the prior year quarter. Overall performance benefited from strong refinery utilization rates and incremental 3 Bear Delaware Holding - NM, LLC ("3 Bear") contribution due to the acquisition on June 1, 2022 (the "3 Bear Acquisition").
For the third quarter 2022, contribution margin, on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, was $17.4 million compared to $17.9 million and $17.8 million on a GAAP and adjusted basis, respectively, in the prior-year period for the retail segment. Merchandise sales were approximately $84.2 million with an average retail margin of 32.6% in the third quarter 2022, compared to merchandise sales of approximately $81.7 million with an average retail margin of 33.7% in the prior-year period. Approximately 44.7 million retail fuel gallons were sold at an average margin of $0.35 per gallon in the third quarter 2022 compared to 41.9 million retail fuel gallons sold at an average margin of $0.33 per gallon in the third quarter 2021. In the third quarter 2022, the average merchandise store count was 248 compared to 250 in the prior-year period. On a same-store-sales basis in the third quarter 2022, merchandise sales increased 3.9% and fuel gallons sold increased 7.4% compared to the prior-year period.