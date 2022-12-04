Dollar General Corporation has reported financial results for its fiscal year 2022 third quarter ended October 28.
Highlights for the quarter:
-- Net Sales Increased 11.1% to $9.5 Billion
-- Same-Store Sales Increased 6.8%
-- Operating Profit Increased 10.5% to $735.5 Million
-- Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) Increased 12.0% to $2.33
-- Year-to-Date Cash Flows From Operations of $1.2 Billion
-- Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 55 cents per share
“We are thankful to our team for their continued dedication to serving others, particularly in a challenging economic and operating environment,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “We are pleased with our strong sales growth in the quarter, as well as a modest increase in customer traffic and continued share gains in both consumable and non-consumable product sales, all of which we believe are a testament to the strength of the value and convenience proposition we offer our customers.”
“Despite the cost pressures we experienced during the quarter, as well as challenges within our internal supply chain resulting in higher-than-anticipated distribution and transportation costs, our team was resilient and worked hard to deliver double-digit diluted EPS growth. We believe the majority of these and other gross margin pressures are largely temporary, and we are confident in our plans to drive greater supply chain efficiencies moving forward.”
“We continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives and operating priorities during the quarter, including executing nearly 800 real estate projects. Looking ahead, we are pleased to announce that we plan to execute approximately 3,170 real estate projects in the United States in fiscal year 2023, including approximately 1,050 new stores. We are excited about our plans to extend our ability to serve more customers, and believe we are well-positioned to continue delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”
THIRD QUARTER SALES
Net sales increased 11.1% to $9.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $8.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The net sales increase was primarily driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partially offset by the impact of store closures. Same-store sales increased 6.8% compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by an increase in average transaction amount, as well as a modest increase in customer traffic. Same-store sales in the third 2 quarter of 2022 included growth in the consumables category, partially offset by declines in each of the apparel, seasonal, and home products categories.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 30.5% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 30.8% in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 27 basis points. This gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to an increased LIFO provision, which was driven higher by product costs; a greater proportion of sales coming from the consumables category, which generally has a lower gross profit rate than other product categories; and increases in distribution costs, markdowns, inventory shrink and damages; partially offset by higher inventory markups.
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 22.7% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 22.9% in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 23 basis points. The primary expenses that were a lower percentage of net sales in the current year period were retail labor, incentive compensation, hurricane-related disaster expenses, and occupancy costs; which were partially offset by certain expenses that were a greater percentage of net sales in the current year period, including utilities, repairs and maintenance, and travel and training costs.
Operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased 10.5% to $735.5 million compared to $665.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
The effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 was 22.8% compared to 22.2% in the third quarter of 2021. This higher effective income tax rate was primarily due to a reduced benefit from stockbased compensation, partially offset by a lower effective state income tax rate in the 2022 period when compared to the 2021 period.
The company reported net income of $526.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.0% compared to $487.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Diluted EPS increased 12.0% to $2.33 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to diluted EPS of $2.08 in the third quarter of 2021.
MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES
As of October 28, 2022, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $7.1 billion compared to $5.3 billion as of October 29, 2021, an increase of 28.4% on a per-store basis. This increase primarily reflects the impact of product cost inflation, as well as a greater mix of higher-value products, particularly in the Home and Seasonal categories, primarily due to the continued rollout of the Company’s non-consumables initiative, as well as the earlier receipt of seasonal goods.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Total additions to property and equipment in the 39-week period ended October 28, 2022 were $1.1 billion, including approximately: $463 million for improvements, upgrades, remodels and relocations of existing stores; $279 million for distribution and transportation-related projects; $254 million related to store facilities, primarily for leasehold improvements, fixtures and equipment in new stores; and $49 million for information systems upgrades and technology-related projects. During the third quarter of 2022, the company opened 268 new stores, remodeled 485 stores, and relocated 45 stores.
During the third quarter, the Company experienced unanticipated delays in acquiring additional temporary warehouse space sufficient for its inventory needs, which caused inefficiencies within the Company’s internal supply chain. These challenges resulted in higher-than-anticipated supply chain costs, including fees incurred for delays in returning shipping containers, and higher transportation costs caused by the need to service stores from less-than-optimal distribution center alignments.
As a result of these greater-than-anticipated gross margin pressures, which we believe are temporary but will continue to a lesser degree through the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as those related to sales mix, inventory shrink and damages, the company is updating its diluted EPS guidance for the 53-week fiscal year ending February 3, 2023 (“fiscal year 2022”) from that which was issued on August 25, 2022.
Additionally, the company is narrowing its expectations for same-store sales growth and capital expenditures within the previously guided ranges, and is reiterating the remainder of its financial guidance for fiscal year 2022 from that which was issued on August 25, 2022.The Company is also providing guidance for same-store sales growth and diluted EPS for the fourth of quarter of fiscal year 2022.
The company now expects the following:
-- Same-store sales growth of approximately 6% - 7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, which would result in growth toward the upper end of its previously expected range of 4.0% - 4.5% for fiscal year 2022.
-- Diluted EPS in the range of $3.15 - $3.30 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, which would result in growth in the range of approximately 7% - 8% for fiscal year 2022; compared to its previous expectation in the range of approximately 12% - 14% for fiscal year 2022.
-- Capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the Company’s strategic initiatives, of approximately $1.5 billion for fiscal year 2022; compared to its previous expectation in the range of $1.4 billion - $1.5 billion.
The company continues to expect the following for fiscal year 2022:
-- Net sales growth of approximately 11%, including an estimated benefit of approximately two percentage points from the 53rd week; and
-- Share repurchases of approximately $2.75 billion.
For fiscal year 2022, the company now plans to execute approximately 2,945 real estate projects, compared to its previous expectation in the range of 2,930 to 2,980 projects; including 1,025 new store openings, compared to its previous expectation in the range of 1,010 to 1,060 new store openings. The Company continues to expect to execute approximately 1,795 remodels and 125 store relocations.
For fiscal year 2023, the company plans to execute approximately 3,170 real estate projects in the United States, including approximately 1,050 new store openings, 2,000 remodels, and 120 store relocations. In addition to the planned projects in the United States, the Company plans to open new stores in Mexico, with a goal of operating up to 35 stores in Mexico by the end of fiscal year 2023.
