Jamie Daniel of Magnolia was named the 2023 Ag Woman of the Year at the 17th annual Arkansas Women in Agriculture Conference on Tuesday in Hot Springs.
This was the inaugural year for the award from the Arkansas Women in Agriculture (AWIA) organization. The award was established to recognize a woman who has significantly impacted the state's agriculture industry. AWIA accepted nominations for the award, with a panel of judges later selecting Daniel as the recipient.
Daniel is a third-generation cattle producer and owner-operator of 777 Farms in Magnolia. 777 Farms specializes in purebred Santa Gertrudis cattle and have produced seven national champion animals from their farm. The farm also offers in-vitro fertilization and donor housing services to other farmers and ranchers through Trans Ova Genetics.
In addition to her responsibilities on the farm, Daniel is a Realtor for Greg Rich & Associates, specializing in poultry and agricultural land sales. She and her husband, Chad, have three children, Patrick, Erin-Kay, and Caroline.
“It is a huge honor to be named Arkansas Ag Woman of the Year,” Daniel said. “There are a lot of things I’ve had to overcome in agriculture because I am a woman. I have two daughters that I’m trying to raise, and they both want to be in the ag community. I’m just trying to teach them and show them that it’s possible and that you can do whatever you set your mind to.”
Arkansas Women in Agriculture, Inc. is a private non-profit whose main goals are to provide educational programming and a network of support for women involved in agriculture. For more information about AWIA, visit arwomeninag.org.