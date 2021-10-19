Commercial Metals Company has announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31.
The company operates a steel mill south of Magnolia.
Earnings from continuing operations were $152.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year earnings from continuing operations of $67.8 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.4 billion.
For the full year, earnings from continuing operations were $412.9 million, or $3.38 per diluted share, compared to $278.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share in the prior year.
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company recorded a net after-tax charge of $1.9 million related to the impairment of recycling assets. Excluding this item, fourth quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $154.2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $95.3 million, or 79 cents per diluted share, in the prior year period.
Barbara R. Smith, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, said, “CMC's performance during fiscal 2021 was exceptional. Our financial results once again demonstrate CMC's significantly enhanced earnings capabilities following several years of methodical strategic transformation. We announced our first dividend increase in over a decade and a sizeable new share repurchase program, reflecting the board's confidence in the company's enhanced financial position and future prospects.
“We have built a strong operating platform that will allow us to continue pursuing value accretive growth, while returning a meaningful portion of free cash flow to investors and maintaining a high-quality balance sheet.
"Looking at the quarter, I am extremely proud of the CMC team's execution on multiple fronts. Commercially and operationally, we responded to robust market demand with record shipment and production levels at several of our steel mills. This heightened activity did not detract from our ability to continue building for the future,” Smith said.
The company's liquidity position as of August 31 remained solid, with cash and cash equivalents of $497.7 million, and availability of $668.2 million under the company's credit and accounts receivable facilities.
On October 13, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on October 27. This represents a 17% increase over the previous dividend. The dividend will be paid on November 10, 2021, and marks 228 consecutive quarterly dividend payments by the company.
CMC’s North America segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $212.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 22% compared to $174.2 million in the prior year period. This improvement was driven by increased margins across multiple products lines, coupled with higher shipments of steel products and raw materials.
These positive factors were partially offset by a year-over-year increase in controllable costs per ton of finished steel shipped, due largely to inflationary pressures for freight and steelmaking consumables.
Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, increased by 2% from the prior year fourth quarter. Demand for rebar from the mills remained relatively steady, but shipments declined modestly from the prior year due to a shift in mix toward merchant bar and wire rod. Shipments of merchant and other products increased by 29% from the prior year, driven by the broad reopening of the U.S. economy.
Margins over scrap cost on steel products increased $103 per ton from the prior year period and $41 per ton compared to the prior quarter.