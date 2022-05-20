Union Pacific Corporation has announced that its Board of Directors voted this week to increase the quarterly dividend on the company’s common shares by 10% to $1.30 per share.
The dividend is payable June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record May 31, 2022.
Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 123 consecutive years.
The railroad runs an east-west route through Columbia County.
“Union Pacific continues to generate strong cash returns for our shareholders,” said Jennifer Hamann, Union Pacific executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Today’s dividend increase is consistent with our targeted dividend payout ratio of 45 percent.”