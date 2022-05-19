Standard Lithium Ltd. has announced an equity investment of $2.5 million into Aqualung Carbon Capture AS, a leader in carbon capture technology.
Standard Lithium’s investment was part of a $10 million strategic equity round by Aqualung.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium said, “We began working with Aqualung in 2021, and are confident in its underlying technology and the management team’s strategy to commercialize their core carbon capture technology. This strategic investment round provided an ideal opportunity for Standard Lithium to take a more integrated approach as our company strives towards a future of low-carbon lithium chemical production.
“One of our goals is to both minimize and/or capture our CO2 emissions, and permanently sequester that CO2 as part of our future operations. We look forward to scaling up our existing pilot project with Aqualung in support of this ambition. In addition, I am delighted to join Aqualung’s board of directors and actively participate in the company’s future.”
The carbon capture pilot project is being developed in collaboration with Aqualung and will be installed at Mission Creek Energy’s natural gas processing site off Burnt Bridge Road south of Magnolia.
Design and fabrication of the pilot unit is under way, and deployment at the gas plant is scheduled for the third quarter of this year.
Standard Lithium invested $2.5 million in exchange for 179,175 shares of Aqualung common stock. Coincident with the company’s investment, Robinson joined Aqualung’s board of directors.