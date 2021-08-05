DaVita Inc., which has a dialysis treatment center in Magnolia, has announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30.
For the quarter, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.64, an increase of 63.0% from the prior year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and an increase of 35.4% from the prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations.
"We had a strong quarter despite the continued operational challenges presented by the pandemic. Our teammates and nephrologist partners have shown tremendous dedication to caring for our patients, and we have continued to make progress in our efforts to combat COVID-19 over the past several months," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc.
"Additionally, we accelerated our investments in integrated kidney care capabilities designed to improve patient outcomes, coordinate care, and lower overall costs. We have grown the number of patients under value-based care arrangements to approximately 10% of our U.S. dialysis patient census, and we expect to see significant growth in our integrated kidney care business over the next year."
Financial and operating highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:
-- Consolidated revenues were $2.917 billion.
-- Operating income was $490 million.
-- Diluted earnings per share was $2.64.
-- Operating cash flow and free cash flow, both from continuing operations, were $680 million and $503 million, respectively.
-- Repurchased 2,069,854 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $116.38 per share.
DIALYSIS METRICS
Total U.S. dialysis treatments for the second quarter of 2021 were 7,413,497, or an average of 95,045 treatments per day, representing a per day change of 0.4% and (2.1)% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Normalized non-acquired treatment growth in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was (1.9)%.
There were favorable changes in government mix and rate, including increases due to shifts to Medicare Advantage plans, and normal seasonal improvements driven by patients meeting their co-insurance and deductibles, partially offset by a decline in hospital inpatient dialysis revenue.
The year-to-date change was primarily due to favorable changes in government rates related to an increase in Medicare base rate for 2021 and the temporary suspension of Medicare sequestration, as well as favorable changes in government mix due to shifts to Medicare Advantage plans, increased hospital inpatient revenue and favorable changes in commercial mix.
Decreases in labor costs were driven by a decline in hospital inpatient treatments, a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes and declines in professional fees and health benefit expenses. These decreases were partially offset by increases in other direct operating expenses associated with our dialysis centers, including utilities expense resulting from lower expense in the first quarter of 2021 related to virtual power purchase arrangements, as well as increases in medical supply expense and insurance expense.
The year-to-date change was primarily due to increases in other direct operating expenses associated with dialysis centers, medical supply expense, labor costs related to increased wage rates, health benefits and insurance expenses. These increases were partially offset by decreases in COVID-19-related costs, including compensation, as well as decreases in pharmaceutical unit costs and intensity, utilities expense driven by our virtual power purchase arrangements and professional fees.
As of June 30, 2021, DaVita provided dialysis services to a total of approximately 242,300 patients at 3,159 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,828 centers were located in the United States and 331 centers were located in ten countries outside of the United States. During the second quarter of 2021, the company acquired one dialysis center, opened a total of 13 new dialysis centers and closed 13 dialysis centers in the United States.
CLICK HERE to read more Business News on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com
CLICK HERE to find us on Facebook.
CLICK HERE to follow us on Twitter @Magnolia_Report