Wild Cajun Meals LLC, a Garland, TX establishment, is recalling approximately 18,418 pounds of frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.
The frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo items were produced beginning in September 2021 and have various sell-by dates. The following products are subject to recall:
32-oz. Plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya.”
32-oz. Plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Gumbo.”
The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Wild Cajun Meals, LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.