Egg production in Arkansas totaled 333 million eggs during July 2022, up 2 percent from the previous month but down 4 percent from July 2021.
The number of layers during July 2022 averaged 15.2 million, down 2 percent from the previous month and down 9 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,193 eggs, up 4 percent from the previous month and up 6 percent from a year ago. United States egg production totaled 9.00 billion during July 2022, down 3 percent from last year.
The average number of layers during July 2022 totaled 368 million, down 4 percent from last year.
July egg production per 100 layers was 2,449 eggs, up 2 percent from July 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during July 2022 totaled 85.8 million, up slightly from July 2021. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during July 2022 totaled 859 million, up 2 percent from July 2021.