LSB Industries, Inc., which operates El Dorado Chemical, has authorized a stock repurchase program.
Under the repurchase program, LSB Industries may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock through the duration of the authorization.
Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ president and chief executive officer of LSB, said, “This authorization reflects our confidence in LSB’s outlook for 2022 and beyond. The addition of the share repurchase program as another option to deploy capital highlights the strength of our balance sheet. We remain committed to driving shareholder value through continued operational improvement, execution on our organic growth opportunities, potential strategic acquisitions, and the repurchase of our common stock.”
The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in the open market or in private transactions and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices that management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both LSB Industries and its stockholders. The timing and amount of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including the availability of stock, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital and LSB’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and other applicable legal requirements.