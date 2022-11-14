Whitney Peterson with Mustard Seed Wealth Management completed her semi-annual training with America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC by participating in a workshop on October 20-21.
The invitation-only workshop was attended by members of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor Group. It provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, tax law changes and estate planning techniques. The workshop also featured a SECURE Act update since the IRS released 2022 proposed regulations earlier this year that provide guidance on many parts of the law.
Training highlights from this event include:
A detailed look at 2022 required minimum distribution (RMDs) including updates on determining required beginning dates (RBDs) and the “still working” exception
A comprehensive IRA update on the latest IRA tax laws changes, new tax strategies, rulings, court cases and planning opportunities
A special presentation by Vicki Rackner, MD, principal of Engaging Doctors on how financial advisors can better serve doctors
The workshop also included an in-depth look at helping clients navigate key rollover decisions and walked attendees through a step-by-step evaluation process to help determine whether it’s best to roll over, stay put or withdraw. Guest speaker Kirsten M. Lewis, with The Bowden Law Firm, LLC gave a presentation on best practice tips when advising families with special needs beneficiaries, while guest speaker Shannon L. Evans, J.D., presented on strategies to avoid IRA trust disasters.
“The retirement planning landscape is constantly evolving, and this year is no different,” said Peterson. “Now more than ever, it’s vital that I stay up to date on the latest rules, regulations and policy changes. Through my membership with Ed Slott and Company, I am confident in my abilities to serve the best interests of my clients as news continues to break, always equipped with the latest retirement laws and strategies and back-office support team.”