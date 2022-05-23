The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the promotion of Jeff Whitener and Brad Moore to regional credit officers.
In this new role, Whitener and Moore will have more responsibility overseeing loan production and credit quality in multiple markets as the bank continues to grow in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.
Whitener has 10 years of banking experience and works out of the Magnolia Main Farmers Bank & Trust branch. He currently serves as senior commercial loan officer.
Whitener holds bachelor of business administration (BBA) and master of business administration (MBA) degrees. He will graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in July of 2022.
Whitener is involved in many local organizations in his community including First Baptist Church, United Way, Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, Golden Triangle, Columbia Christian School Board, Leadership Magnolia, Mulerider Club Board, and the Magnolia Hospital Auxiliary Board. He is married to Kelsey, and they have two children, Alyssa, and Austin.
“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity,” said Whitener. “I look forward to assisting in growth and development opportunities for our customers and staff across the region.”
Moore has 25 years of banking experience, and is the New Boston, Texas Market President at the branch located at 416 N. McCoy Boulevard. He holds BBA and MBA degrees from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. He is also involved in his community and serves as president of the Friends of West Bowie County and is the vice president of New Boston Noon Lions Club. He is married to Amanda and together they have one son, Phillip.
“My favorite part about working for Farmers is the culture of our bank and local decision making,” said Moore. “I am honored our executive management team has confidence in me to fulfill this new role.”
“Jeff and Brad’s experience and leadership will help drive the bank forward for years to come. I thank them for their unwavering commitment to the bank’s lending team,” said Dave White, Farmers Bank & Trust chief lending officer.