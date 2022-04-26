Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, has announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Given the legacy Cadence merger closed on October 29, 2021, the first quarter of 2022 represents the first full quarter of combined earnings.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2022 included:
-- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million, or 60 cents per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $121.6 million, or 65 cents per diluted common share.
-- Reported $160.4 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), or 1.36 percent of average assets on an annualized basis.
-- Generated net organic loan growth of approximately $307 million for the quarter, or 4.6 percent on an annualized basis compared to linked quarter and total deposit and customer repo growth of approximately $767 million, or 7.7 percent on an annualized basis compared to linked quarter.
-- Continued stability in credit quality metrics including net recoveries of $0.4 million and a 22.4 percent decline in total non-performing loans and leases; no provision for credit losses for the quarter.
-- Repurchased 5.1 million shares of outstanding company common stock resulting in 183.5 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022.
-- Increased the company's quarterly common share dividend to 22 cents per common share, representing the 10th continuous year of increased dividends.
"Our first quarter results reflect another highly successful quarter for core operating performance with an adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents per diluted common share," said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer.
"We continue to be pleased with our business development efforts, especially so soon after legal merger last fall. Our results for the quarter reflect successes on both sides of the balance sheet within our community and commercial banks as well as many of our other lines of business, including mortgage, insurance and wealth management. Our results also reflect a stable net interest margin positioned for improvement, and continued strong credit quality."