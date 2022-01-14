The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the seventh annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program and the Arkansas Farmers Market Bag Program.
These programs, which are administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, help build awareness for farmers markets and their vendors. These programs provide funding assistance for the state’s farmers markets to serve their communities as consumer interest in locally grown and made products continues to increase.
The Farmers Market Promotion Program may fund the following promotional items to build community and regional awareness for a specific farmers market: signage listing names, seasons, times of operation, and location details; local traditional advertising; and social media campaigns. In 2021, the department provided over $9,000 in grants to 23 Arkansas farmers markets through the partnership with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas.
Applications are due April 29, 2022, or until funds are no longer available. CLICK HERE for applications and additional information.
Reusable paper shopping bags are available for purchase by farmers markets or vendors at greatly reduced rates through the Arkansas Farmers Market Bag program. This service assists farmers markets and/or vendors in providing convenient shopping bags for their customers. A total of 30,000 shopping bags were provided to Arkansas farmers markets in 2021.