Tetra Technologies, Inc., has updated its investors on the development of the company’s bromine assets in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
The Woodlands, TX-based company previously announced the completion of an inferred resources report that identified an estimated 5.25 million tons of bromine on its approximately 40,000 acres and 234,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The resource is contained in 5,000 acres within TETRA's 40,000 acres in the Smackover Formation in the two Arkansas counties.
"Inferred resources" is the category used by the Securities and Exchange Commission as the most preliminary indication of mineral resource, with additional analysis required for classifying such minerals as "indicated resources" or "measured resources" that provide increasing levels of assurance.
TETRA cites several corporate events to advance the bromine development project, including the following:
-- Recruited and added two board members with extensive chemicals executive management experience, including one with executive roles with one of the largest global bromine and lithium producers, and hired a senior manager with 12 years of engineering and 22 years of operations management experience with Arkansas bromine processing plants.
-- Drilled and completed a test well and collected brine samples which validated the estimated bromine and lithium concentration levels reflected in the inferred resources report. From these brine samples TETRA was able to produce elemental bromine and lithium carbonate at its research center in The Woodlands.
-- Completed a FEED (front end engineering and design) study with Hargrove Engineers & Contractors for the design of a brine to bromine processing plant, pipeline and related assets. Tetra engaged Hargrove for engineering, procurement and construction management capabilities with extensive experience with bromine projects. Over 20,000 hours were collectively invested by Hargrove, Hargrove subcontractors and TETRA personnel to design an efficient bromine processing plant and develop a budget and timeline for its construction and operation.
-- The FEED study also included estimates of the required number of operating personnel, costs for energy consumption and key raw materials. Processing bromine from brine involves proven methods and technologies which have been used in the U.S. and abroad for several decades.
-- Obtained cost estimates to drill and complete production and injection wells. These estimated costs were validated by comparing them to costs being incurred by others in the immediate areas of the Arkansas Smackover Formation. Estimated production volumes were based in part on well designs and production from existing wells in the surrounding Smackover Formation area.
-- Continued its previously announced reservoir analysis with Lonquist Engineering, LLC to more definitively assess TETRA's bromine and lithium resources and simulated production over time. Lonquist is a recognized expert in reservoir engineering and supply studies in economic evaluations.
-- Engaged Novopro Projects, Inc. ("Novopro"), a project development and implementation company servicing the mineral and metallurgical industries. Novopro has been involved in several large-scale engineering projects and was engaged to perform a review of the cost estimates developed for Tetra's bromine project, including a review of the capital expenditures, operating expenditures, sustaining capital, as well as a cash flow analysis.
The company said bromine has long been used as part of Tetra's completion fluids business, primarily in offshore applications and especially deepwater where Tetra estimates that approximately 70% of the Gulf of Mexico deepwater development wells use bromine-based fluids for well completions. The offshore and deepwater markets continue to show signs of recovery. In 2022, the company again exceeded the bromine volumes available under its long-term supply agreement.
Tetra has been supplementing its bromine supply with spot market purchases at costs higher than its long-term supply agreement. The demand in 2023 and beyond is expected to exceed 2022 levels assuming relatively constant commodity prices.
In addition to the traditional oil and gas bromine fluids market, in May 2021, Tetra announced the introduction of a high purity zinc-bromide Tetra PureFlow fluids for use as a key electrolyte component for long duration energy storage. Tetra has qualified sales of PureFlow with three zinc-bromide based electrolyte energy storage companies based on their evaluation of the product and, to date, has delivered commercial orders to one of these companies with an additional purchase order from another customer scheduled for delivery later this quarter.
Tetra's discussions with its potential "PureFlow" fluids customers suggests they anticipate significant growth. Tetra PureFlow customers must achieve their own financing and operational milestones as a predicate to ramping up their production and resulting demand for PureFlow fluids, the achievement of which cannot be assured, the company said.
The combined existing and potential demand for bromine from a recovering offshore market and an emerging long duration energy storage market represents significant growth opportunities for the company.
Tetra Technologies’ statement said the bromine project has a multi-purpose focus with the following objectives.
The first is to increase the amount of cost-effective bromine available to Tetra to address an expected multi-year growth period in the offshore oil and gas markets assuming commodity prices remain relatively constant.
The second is to address emerging demand for zinc-bromide based energy storage, which may be significant if Tetra's PureFlow customers are successful in ramping up their operations.
The third is to reduce TETRA's dependence on open market third party purchases of bromine by producing bromine at potentially materially lower production costs.
The fourth objective would be to control its own supply chain for the longer term and beyond the life of its multi-year supply agreement. Obtaining these objectives cannot be assured given the developmental nature of our bromine project but underpin TETRA's rationale for continuing to expend resources on the evaluation of this opportunity.
Tetra has published on its web site a report titled "TETRA Bromine Project SK-1300 Section 19 Economic Analysis". The Section 19 Report has been reviewed and certified by Novopro, subject to the qualifications contained in the report.
The company cautions there is no certainty that the economics contained in the SK-1300 Section 19 Report will be realized. These economics are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. Additional wells and geological analysis will be required to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated or measured mineral resources.
The FEED study and reservoir analysis are part of Tetra's ongoing process in determining whether to recommend to the Tetra Board of Directors moving forward with further investigation of the bromine project. These studies and analysis are also the basis for the development of target economics associated with this project.
Tetra has identified the following next steps as predicates for potentially moving forward with the project:
-- Drilling a second well to further validate the geological model and mineral resources.
-- Completing an indicated resources report to further quantify the volumes of bromine and lithium on TETRA's acreage.
-- Completing a pre-feasibility and/or feasibility study following this preliminary and initial economic assessment to further refine the cost estimates and related economics.
-- Determining required permits, timing and likelihood of obtaining such permits.
-- Identifying and securing cost-effective sources of capital and/or strategic partners.
-- Obtaining required contractual consents under certain circumstances.
Tetra has engaged a financial advisor to potentially seek strategic partners to develop its bromine acreage and/or offtake agreements. The company is also in early discussions with the Department of Energy for potential available grants and loans to fund a portion of the capital noted in the FEED study.
Only upon completion of the indicated resources report, the feasibility study and obtaining capital commitments from strategic partners, government grants or loans, or other cost-effective sources of capital would Tetra decide to proceed on the development of the bromine assets. The successful completion of these contingencies as well as the successful development of this opportunity cannot be assured.