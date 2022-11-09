Albemarle Corporation has committed to a $540 million expansion of its bromine plants in Columbia County. The projects at Albemarle’s Magnolia South and Magnolia West facilities will create about 100 new, permanent jobs.
The official word came Wednesday afternoon during a public meeting at the Columbia County Courthouse. County Judge Denny Foster signed paperwork authorizing the issuance by the county of two separate revenue bonds, known as “Act 9” bonds.
Wording of the two bond issues differ only in their amounts and expansion locations -- $380 million for the South Plant at 2270 U.S. 79, and $160 million for the West Plant, 1550 U.S. 371.
According to the documents, the revenue bonds will finance new buildings, acquisition and installation of various machinery, equipment and other property, and for paying for the expense of issuing the bonds.
The $540 million project is the largest economic development project in Columbia County history. It will be built during a five-year period.
Albemarle’s Magnolia manager, Steve Card, outlined what’s coming for an assembly of local political and economic development officials.
Construction is already taking place at Albemarle facilities.
“We see quite a bit of growth. The bromine business is pumping a lot of products, and those products are still strong. Albemarle has a choice on where it spends it’s capital, and they like Columbia County,” Card said.
“We see continued growth with new products,” he said.
Albemarle Corporation employs about 500 people in South Arkansas. Construction and maintenance contractor Brown & Root keeps another 100 people permanently employed on site.
“Growth brings growth problems. We don’t have enough buildings for all these people,” Card said. “We have to build new buildings. We have to get new employees in. We have to up our training so we can continue to source these employees from Columbia County and this area.
“It’s a steep climb to get people trained to the level of training we need. Albemarle has put in a lot of money and invested with a lot of agencies so we can better use people,” Card said.
Expansion construction will require about 250 workers.
The expansion means about 100 more people will be hired permanently, Card said.
“These are $100,000-a-year jobs. These are good jobs,” Card said.
“We have new products we’re working on. There will be a new product coming to Magnolia. We’re expanding our own projects that we already have here,” Card said.
Among the work involved will be the drilling of new brine supply wells. “We have a very large amount of wells that we’ll be drilling. This will be the largest expansion of our brine field in about 15 or 20 years,” Card said.
Card’s remarks were preceded by a presentation from Thomas P. Leggett, representing the Little Rock law firm of Friday, Eldredge & Clark. The Friday firm is acting as Albemarle’s bond counsel for the respective $380 million and $160 million issues.
Documents for both of the issues noted that the county is authorized to issue revenue bonds to finance the construction projects.
U.S. Bank National Association of Charlotte, NC, will serve as trustee for the bond holders.
“The project in each case – the title will be transferred to the county and leased to the company under a financing lease. The lease is not a true lease. It’s really a financing arrangement so that even though the company will be lessee of the property, the IRS will treat the company as the owner,” Leggett said.
Both projects will feature payments in lieu of taxes, so-called “PILOT” arrangements. They will provide for payment of 35 percent of what property taxes would have been during the 15-year life of the bond issue.
“These bonds are revenue bonds only. They are payable solely by the company, Albemarle Corporation. No tax money is involved in any way, or any other county monies. The county is participating to encourage an industrial development project. I want to make that perfectly clear,” Leggett said.
Leggett expects the bonds to be issued in 30 days.
Responding to a question from Foster, Leggett said the bond issues finance the construction project only.
“Whatever taxes are being paid now (by Albemarle) will continue to be paid,” Leggett said.
The bromine expansion is separate and apart from another prospective Albemarle expansion in Columbia County. Company officials said last week during their quarterly earnings call with the investment community that Albemarle is moving toward a lithium extraction project in Magnolia.
Albemarle and its predecessors, Ethyl Corporation and Dow Chemical, has pumped saltwater brine from formations about two miles beneath Columbia and Union counties since the late 1960s. Bromine, one of the basic elements, is refined by the plants. Albemarle uses the bromine or sells it other companies to make an array of chemical products ranging from pharmaceuticals and fire retardants to foam and insecticides.
Lithium can be refined from the brine through a separate process. Lithium is in high demand for energy storage, especially in the booming electric vehicle industry.