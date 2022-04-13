The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service is holding a signup to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices.
Assistance available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), will help agricultural producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change on working lands.
NRCS will rank applications for funding based on expected climate change mitigation benefits. Producers can contact the NRCS office at their local USDA Service Center to learn more about the selection process for awarding contracts.
Among priority projects is improving agroforestry, forestry and upland wildlife habitat in Columbia, Saline, Hot Spring, Clark, Nevada, Hempstead, Lafayette, Grant, Dallas, Ouachita Union, Bradley, Cleveland, Jefferson, Ashley, Drew and Lincoln counties.
NRCS accepts program applications on a continuous basis but sets dates to batch and rank applications as funding allows. Farmers and landowners in Arkansas who submit applications to their local NRCS office by May 13, 2022, will be considered for this round of funding. Applications received after May 13, 2022, will be considered in later funding periods, subject to funding availability.
CLICK HERE for more information.