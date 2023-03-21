The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program collected 4,097 pounds of unwanted pesticides across eight counties during spring 2023 collection events.
Since 2005, the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program has overseen the collection and disposal of 5,864,940 pounds of unwanted pesticides in counties across Arkansas.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to work with our partners in administering the Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program,” says Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “Events like these, held annually throughout the state, help ensure safe and proper disposal of unwanted pesticides and prevent them from potentially polluting our environment.”
The totals for each event were:
Columbia/Union counties: 1,347 pounds
Bradley/Cleveland counties: 2,200 pounds
Calhoun/Ouachita counties: 275 pounds
Clark/Dallas counties: 275 pounds