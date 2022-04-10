Elkem, Hydro and Altor (Altor Fund V) have announced a partnership with the intention to accelerate the growth of Vianode, a producer of sustainable battery materials.
An investment decision for a potential first-phase plant at Herøya, Norway, is expected in the first half of 2022.
Hydro is the parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax.
Vianode has developed a range of synthetic graphite products for batteries with unique performance characteristics and produced with significantly lower CO2 emissions than today's standard materials – supporting the ambitions of leading battery cell and automotive manufacturers.
Today, an electric vehicle (EV) contains on average 40-70 kg of graphite, representing a vital component of the battery. Vianode’s products are developed based on specialized know-how in high-temperature processes, closed production systems, lower energy consumption and access to renewable energy.
Founded in 2021, Vianode currently has around 50 employees. The company builds on Elkem’s experience in advanced material solutions, its in-house research and development resources, as well as the strong performance of Vianode’s industrial pilot plant in Kristiansand, Norway. After this transaction, Hydro and Altor will each have 30% ownership in Vianode, while Elkem will retain the remaining 40% ownership.
An investment decision for a potential first-phase plant for Vianode is expected during the first half of 2022. This plant will have approximately 100 employees and produce graphite for more than 20,000 EVs per year. A potential full-scale plant will produce graphite for more than 1 million EVs per year and is expected to increase the number of employees in Vianode to around 300, enabling more than 1,000 green jobs including external effects.
The total investments in the first-phase plant and preparations for a potential full-scale plant are estimated at around NOK 2 billion. The plant development is pending clarifications related to framework conditions, including public support mechanisms and long-term access to competitive renewable energy and grid infrastructure.