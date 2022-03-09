Hydro, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, and the European Works Council are starting a fundraiser for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
Hydro is the parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax.
“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating situation playing out in Ukraine,” said Hilde Merete Aasheim, president and CEO of Norway-based Hydro.
Thursday, February 24, Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While Hydro has no operations in Ukraine, the company does have around 400 Ukrainian citizens working at its extrusion plants in Poland. The Hydro team in Poland is doing its best to help our people affected by the conflict in Ukraine in this difficult situation.
“Our first priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. We continuously assess how we can provide support in this challenging situation. In addition, we are helping our colleagues’ family members where we can,” Aasheim says.
Hydro’s extrusion plants in Poland are organizing group transport to and from the Ukrainian border for employees who want to bring their families to Poland. They are also offering accommodation for the families upon arrival to Poland. Locally, Hydro will also help the families get the necessary documents in place for the stay in Poland.
LO (Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions) in Hydro and Hydro’s European Works Council (EWC) have initiated a fundraising campaign for UNICEF. Employees are encouraged to donate the equivalent of 1 hour of their work to support the humanitarian response for people impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.
“The humanitarian suffering and the need for aid in Ukraine is enormous. We encourage our union members and everyone else in Hydro to donate the equivalent of one working hour to support UNICEF,” said Tor Egil Skulstad, Chief Employee Representative and leader of Hydro’s European Works Council.
Hydro, a signature partner of UNICEF Norway, will match the donations from its employees.
“We would like to support the people impacted by the conflict in Ukraine in this very trying time,” said Lars Kjetil Skeie, Union Representative for LO in Hydro. “As hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, it is important to help take care of their immediate needs. The best way for Hydro to do what we can is through our work with UNICEF Norway.”
The fundraiser will end on March 15.