An important safety feature has been provided to pilots who use Magnolia Municipal Airport.
Dr. David Rankin, chairman of the Magnolia Airport Commission, said the airport has received a 90/10 grant from the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission. The 10 percent match for the $29,392 state grant was met by The Friends of Ralph Weiser Airport Endowment. The late Ralph Weiser was a former Magnolia Airport Commission member and aviation enthusiast and the Magnolia field is named in his honor.
The grant pays for enhancements to the airport’s Automated Weather Observation System, or “AWOS,” system.
AWOS broadcasts can be received by pilots who tune into a special radio frequency. The broadcasts, updated every minute, provide information about wind speed and direction, temperature, dew points and barometric pressure.
The enhancement adds information about visibility and sky conditions, which is vital to pilots considering landing at the airport during poor weather.
Visibility is the distance from which the airport can be seen below the cloud level. Sky condition information lets pilots know the distance between the ground and overhead clouds.
The general public can also access the same information by calling a dedicated telephone line free of charge. The number is 870-901-3532.