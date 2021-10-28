A total of $15,951,334.94 was collected in property taxes, according to Columbia County Tax Collector Rachel Waller. This is 94 percent of the charge for 2020, $16,998,030.71.
This includes personal property, real estate and producing minerals.
Deadline for property tax payment was October 15.
Waller stated in an email to magnoliareporter.com on October 25, "All delinquent statements were mailed Friday except for a very few that will go out in the mail today (October 25). These statements show amounts good through November 9, 2021. After that date, you will have to call and check on the amount on the day you are paying as interest will change the amounts." Waller said delinquent taxes may be paid by cash, cashier's check, or money order. "We will not have the online site up for credit card payments until later in November," she said.
Taxes are delinquent after October 15, and a 10 percent penalty is assessed after that date. If real estate taxes become two years delinquent they will be certified to the State of Arkansas and can only be redeemed through the Commissioner of State Lands. The COSL office is located at 109 State Capitol Building, Little Rock, AR 72201, phone (501) 324-9422 or fax (501) 324-9421. Visit the website at COSL.org. For more information, call the tax collector's office at (870) 234-4171.