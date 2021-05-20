Murphy USA Inc. of El Dorado has announced a hiring campaign to fill 3,000 positions across its 1,650 stores to support the company’s continued growth.
As one of the largest national gasoline and convenience retailers serving an estimated 2 million customers per day, Murphy USA is seeking applicants for full-time and part-time positions.
Current incentives include a 2021 summer bonus of $500 at select stores for new team members who are hired by May 31, 2021.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Among Murphy’s benefits:
Pay On-Demand
All employees have the opportunity to sign up for pay on-demand – easy access to a portion of their earned wages after completed shifts.
Mental Health Support
Murphy USA has continued to ensure team members have access to the support and resources they need. The company provides employees and their family members free access to mental health and financial wellness resources through their Employee Assistance Program. This program connects team members with licensed counselors, therapists, psychologists, social workers and certified substance abuse counselors.
Continuing Education
Murphy USA offers a wide variety of professional development and career growth opportunities, including a comprehensive initial training program for all store positions. Sixty-eight percent of the company’s store managers started in an hourly position. The company also provides continuing education opportunities for GED candidates and college tuition