Dollar General has announced a series of new financial services aimed at increasing access to banking options and providing additional customer payment alternatives.
The company has five stores in Columbia County.
New services include the introduction of Dollar General’s exclusive Spendwell banking platform, a buy-now, pay-later test program with Sezzle and new FIS Worldpay card reward points payment options, all of which extend the company’s value and convenience propositions.
“The announcement highlights Dollar General’s focus on supporting our customers and communities by extending financial service accessibility and payment options,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.
New Dollar General financial offerings include:
Spendwell Financial Service
A new bank account that provides customers with convenience to access and manage personal finances, available exclusively from Dollar General. Through a partnership with InComm Payments, and issued by MetaBank, the Spendwell Bank Account and Visa debit card is now available at Dollar General’s 18,000+ stores, as well as through a dedicated online platform and mobile banking app. Spendwell will provide customers with two financial account options including one with no monthly fees and another that allows customers to earn 1% unlimited cash back to be redeemed on purchases at Dollar General. Both account options include an accompanying Visa debit card, which can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, and Spendwell app-access to manage everyday expenses, pay bills and more.
Spendwell launch, InComm and Dollar General have waived the retail purchase price to open an account through September 30. The purchase price will increase to $1 beginning October 1. Also, through September 30, customers will receive a complimentary $10 deposit into their spendwell account after an approved card registration.
-- Each Spendwell account has free features and services, including:
-- Direct deposit, enabling customers to access wages up to two days early.
-- Ability to add cash at Dollar General
-- Online bill pay
-- Subaccounts, helping customers keep their family spending and budgets on track.
DG Buy Now Pay Later powered by Sezzle
Dollar General plans to launch a test of a buy-now, pay-later purchase option through a new partnership with Sezzle at more than 1,700 stores in Texas. The DG Buy Now Pay Later program will provide customers with zero-interest payments on purchases, allowing them to pay for their purchases in four installments and giving them additional flexibility when purchasing items at Dollar General stores or for in-store pickup on the DG App or online.
FIS Premium Payback Options
Dollar General also is piloting an added payment choice with FIS’ Premium Payback, a real-time rewards redemption network. Customers will have an option to redeem eligible credit and debit card rewards points toward their DG purchase. Currently available at more than 18,000 DG stores in 46 states, customers with eligible FIS bank debit and credit cards may redeem 1,000 credit card points for $5.00 toward their purchase of $5.01 or more.