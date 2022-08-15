Bonnie Keith, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th annual Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas.
Keith received a scholarship to attend CDI from Entergy Arkansas.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity that Entergy Arkansas has given me to learn more about Community Development. Entergy Arkansas is an incredible advocate of building better communities, and I can’t wait to see what I am able to do for Columbia County”
CDI trains community leaders and economic development professionals on how to strengthen their local economies and build communities. This is achieved by developing the ability of participants to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders, and bring communities, organizations, and businesses together to respond to a broad range of economic and quality of life issues.
The complete institute experience is a three-year program, with one week of training per year. Participants move through the program curriculum in cohorts and are exposed to a comprehensive, applied approach to the field of community and economic development.