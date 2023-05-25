Energy giant ExxonMobil is paying Galvanic Energy about $100 million to lease approximately 120,000 acres of potential brine-producing land in Columbia and Lafayette counties for future lithium production.
The Wall Street Journal first reported Sunday on the deal between ExxonMobil and Moore, OK-based Galvanic.
Galvanic Energy has spent years acquiring the leases in west-central Columbia County, and central and southern Lafayette County.
According to the Wall Street Journal, ExxonMobil said that Galvanic’s Southwest Arkansas leases may contain 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, or enough to fuel about 50 million electric vehicles.
By contrast, Albemarle Corporation said this week that it will provide Ford Motor Co with enough lithium for 100,000 metric tons of battery lithium from its hard-rock mine in South Carolina as part of a five-year deal starting in 2026. That’s enough for about 3 million car batteries.
CLICK HERE to see the article.
Albemarle’s new five-year, $540 million project to expand bromine production in Columbia County includes provisions for capped-off piping and concrete foundation work that could support future lithium production.
ExxonMobil, Albemarle and other companies know that the same saltwater brine used to produce bromine can also be used to produce lithium for batteries. Canada’s Standard Lithium is already building a facility in Union County to take brine from Lanxess’ El Dorado South plant for refining into lithium.
Tetra Technologies is also considering producing bromine, and perhaps lithium, from its own leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
ExxonMobil hasn’t announced any plans for brine wells or for production facilities in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
In December, Galvanic Energy President Brent Wilson told magnoliareporter.com that his company was actively seeking a partner to extract lithium from its leases.
Wilson said, “With test wells yielding 290-520 mg/L (milligrams per liter) lithium within our top tier area and the entire prospect averaging 325 mg/L lithium, this prospect is one of the most concentrated lithium brine reservoirs in North America.”
Last year, a test was conducted for Galvanic Energy using 50,000 gallons of 300 mg/L lithium Smackover brine was secured for processing. Wilson said a third-party engineering report indicated as much as 89 percent of the lithium was recovered.