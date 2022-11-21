Three Columbia County retailers have been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds" list for November, according to postings on the ABC website.
In accordance with state law, the ABC Division is authorized to maintain a list of retailers who have paid invoices forwarded by wholesalers with an insufficient funds check. Under the code provision and the regulation, the ABC Division will maintain such a list which will reflect those deficient payments as reported by wholesalers.
No sales or deliveries may be made by any wholesaler to a retailer whose name appears on the list. Once payment in full has been made by the delinquent retailer to the reporting wholesaler, the reporting wholesaler is to notify the ABC Division within 24 hours that payment has been made. Under the regulation, the retailer may file an objection to their name being placed on the list for the reasons listed in the regulation.
These retailers include the following:
NMN, LLC, permit holder Baljit S. Sarai, November 10, $1,947.35.
NMN Liquor, permit holder Baljit S. Sarai, November 10, $5,969.40.
Riders Travel Plaza, permit holder Rochelle Betts, November 3, $7,102,68.
NMN Liquor, permit holder Baljit S. Sarai, November 3, $5,699.08.
Riders Travel Plaza, permit holder Rochelle Betts, November 7, $11,622.02.
Riders Travel Plaza, permit holder Rochelle Betts, November 8, $5,202.27
The three businesses are located in the Walker community.