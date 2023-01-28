Dollar General will partner with Ibotta to extend Dollar General’s financial services and offer cash back options to all consumers.
“We are excited to provide an additional innovative option for our customers to help stretch their budgets,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “Ibotta’s cash back rewards program further complements our continuous efforts to provide financial offerings and rewards to customers alongside our everyday low prices.”
As part of the partnership, Dollar General will join the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), the first digital network that enables promotions to be delivered in a coordinated fashion across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites, and Ibotta’s leading direct-to-consumer properties.
Dollar General is the first retailer in its channel to join the IPN.
Consumers can currently receive cash back rewards on thousands of items at Dollar General through Ibotta’s platform and expect cash back rewards available directly through Dollar General’s app and website by spring 2023.
“Dollar General has enjoyed explosive growth because of its innovative approach to helping consumers stretch their budgets,” said Bryan Leach, Ibotta’s founder and CEO. "Partnering with like-minded brands is a priority for us, and Dollar General is deeply committed to creating maximum value for their customers through seamless, customized programs that help save them even more money.”
Dollar General’s partnership with Ibotta builds on the company’s March 2022 announcement of enhanced financial services, which includes its exclusive Spendwell banking platform and FIS Worldpay card rewards points payment options.