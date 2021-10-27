Leah Smith, assistant vice president/Operations and the bank's debit card fraud specialist, is celebrating 15 years with Peoples Bank.
She joined the bank in October 2006 and has served as a teller, a new accounts specialist, operations specialist and is on the bank's IT committee.
"We appreciate Leah's attitude and the expertise with which she handles the difficult and ever-changing challenges of her duties. This, combined with her professional and caring communication with our customers, is what makes her great at her job. Plus, her dedication to our community through her volunteer service is exemplary. We're happy to have had her on our team for 15 years and look forward to many more,” said Mary Fowler, CEO.
Smith is a native of Marysville, a graduate of Magnolia High School and attended South Arkansas Community College. She supports her community by being active in Relay For Life, SAU Mulegating, Magnolia Blossom Festival, Earth Day, Leadership Magnolia Alumni - Board Member, Shiloh-Columbia County 4H Club Leader, Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show Association - Board Member, Magnolia Junior Charity League, and is the chairman for Today's Youth Tomorrow's Leaders.
Leah and her husband Aaron are members of First Baptist Church of Magnolia and are the parents to one daughter, Nora. In her spare time, she likes to spend time camping and traveling with her family, canning, and attending livestock shows.